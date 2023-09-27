2023’s Best Online Casinos: Top 10 Casino Sites for BIG Wins, Real Money Games & More

Ignition Casino offers an exciting welcome bonus structure in that new players will get two deposit bonuses when they make their first deposit.

If you deposit by credit card or Matchpay, you will receive two 100% match bonuses of up to $1,000 each.

The first bonus can be used for Ignition’s selection of casino games and comes with a very nice 25x wagering requirement. The second bonus is earmarked for online poker games and tournament play, and instead of a rollover requirement, you will unlock it over time at a rate of $1 for every 30 Ignition Miles you earn by playing poker.

Players who prefer to play with cryptocurrency will get the same bonus, but beefier – the two match bonuses get increased to 150% up to $1,500 with all the same wagering requirements.

It is a total of up to $3,000 welcome bonus for poker and casino.

Game Variety - 4.7/5

With top-notch software providers like Rival, Genesis, and RTG powering Ignition Casino, you’re sure to find something worth your while. There is a decent blend of table games, though it would be nice to see more diversity in the video poker department.

The live dealer casino is actually quite impressive, with American and European roulette – with both croupiers and auto roulette dealers – as well as baccarat, super 6, and a great selection of blackjack.

The poker app is well worth your time, though, as it runs fantastically on PC and mobile devices, giving you access to a wealth of different games and fully anonymous tables. This helps level the playing field by preventing players from using UI information to track who you are and how you play.

Banking Options - 4.6/5

Ignition accepts deposits via credit card, vouchers, Matchpay, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum. It’s recommended that you play with cryptocurrency at this casino, though, as credit cards have fees attached to them.

5. Red Dog — Best Bonuses & Promotions of All Online Casinos