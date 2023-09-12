Best Synthetic Urine: Top 5 Fake Pee Kits To Pass A Drug Test

Getting your dream job takes years of hard work, but it only takes one drug test to end it. Due to the increased consumption of drugs, many companies prefer to conduct drug tests in workplaces. The most common and preferred drug test in a professional setting is the urine test, and if you’ve consumed a restricted substance, you will not be able to pass your upcoming drug test.
But there’s a way out. Many people are now turning towards synthetic urine or fake pee to help them pass the drug test. The best synthetic urine kits are made in a lab to mimic real human pee. These fake urine kits are safe and do the job pretty well.
Our experts have researched and tested over 35+ brands that offer synthetic urine, but only 5 fake urine brands could pass their quality standards.
So, let’s get started!
Synthetic urine, also known as fake pee, is a laboratory-produced substitute for human urine. It is designed to replicate the appearance, odor, and composition of real urine. Some top fake pee brands are even known to dehydrate clean human pee to create their formula.
People use it to pass drug screenings or conduct experiments such as evaluating diapers or cleaning products. To enhance authenticity, the composition typically includes water, urea, creatinine, and other additives.
Types Of Drug Detection Tests
There are multiple ways to detect drug presence in a person's system, but here are the most common ones.
Urine Drug Test - This test involves checking for drugs in a person's urine. This is one of the most common methods due to its simplicity and the fact that drugs can be detected in urine for an extended period. The individual provides a urine sample in a container, which is then analyzed for the presence of drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, and opiates.
Blood Drug Test - This test involves examining a person's blood for traces of drugs. Although highly accurate, it is more invasive than a urine test. A small blood sample is taken from the individual's arm. It is tested to identify consumed drugs since substances appear in the blood shortly after ingestion.
Saliva Drug Test - This test utilizes saliva samples to detect drug usage. It is less invasive and offers results suitable for immediate testing scenarios. A swab is used to collect saliva from inside the cheek, proving effective in identifying drug intake from hours to days.
Hair Follicle Drug Test - This examination assesses drug consumption over up to 90 days. A small snippet of hair is extracted from the individual's scalp. Substances present in the blood can infiltrate hair follicles, creating an indication of drug intake. Although it comes at a cost, this method can reveal a pattern of drug usage over time.
Clear Choice : Overall Best Synthetic Urine Kit
Test Clear : Most Reliable & Reusable Synthetic Urine Product
Quick Fix : Best Fake Pee To Pass A Drug Test
Sub-Solution : Undetectable and Powdered Synthetic Urine Kit
Quick Luck : Fast And Effective Results
The Incognito Belt by Clear Choice is the best synthetic urine product on the market, per our research. It is especially made for people who might face upcoming or random drug test screenings at their workplaces.
You get their premium 100% toxin-free urine formula, made from 11 different chemical compounds, including uric acid and urea. Plus, Clear Choice synthetic urine comes with a velcro belt to discreetly wear it under your clothing.
3.5 ounces Bladder Bag with Liquid Urine (2 uses)
Velcro Adjustable Belt (Up to 48-inch waist size)
2 Heat Pads
1 Temperature Strip
Instructions Booklet
Step 1: Shake the heat pad to activate it and remove the adhesive backing.
Step 2: Attach 1 heat pad between the bladder bag and the belt.
Step 3: Wear the Incognito Belt under your clothing with the temperature strip against your skin to know the right temperature.
Step 4: Keep the drain tube directed toward the floor and adjust it well.
Step 5: Secure the white clips on the drain tube and cut the excess tube off.
Step 6: When ready to use the kit, unfasten the clips to drain the fake pee in the sample container for your drug testing.
The Incognito Belt synthetic urine product costs $135
● 100% effective lab-synthesized urine sample
● Standard 3 oz container
● Toxin and biocide-free
● Effectiveness Variability from person to person
The Test Clear is the best powered urine kit known for its accuracy, though preparing it might take you slightly longer as it is powdered formula. However, the same feature also gives it a longer shelf life to prepare you for any surprise drug test.
Their powdered urine formula mimics real human urine that is free of drugs. It is also similar in appearance, smell, and chemical composition, making it a reliable fake urine kit to pass a drug test.
1 vial with powdered urine (1 use)
1 medical-grade plastic transport vial (50 ml)
1 temperature strip
2 air-activated heaters
1 instruction sheet
Step 1: Transfer the powdered urine formula into the transport vial.
Step 2: Fill the vial to the top with room temperature water and screw the blue cap tightly.
Step 3: Shake to mix the contents until everything is dissolved.
Step 4: Secure the temperature strip on the front of the vial.
Step 5: Peel and stick 1 heater directly opposite the temperature strip at the back of the vial.
Step 6: Measure the temperature 45 minutes before your drug test for best results.
The Test Clear Powdered Urine kit for fake urine sample costs $59.95
Pros
● Affordable Price: $49.95
● Typically ships within 1-2 business days
● Quality Assurance
● Controlled Content
● Powerful Composition
● You may feel nervous or stressed
Quick Fix is a safe urine drug test kit for people who want to pass a drug test for marijuana or other substances. Their kit is pre-tested, which makes it highly dependable in emergency situations.
They have both 2oz. and 3oz. of liquid urine, so you can choose according to your requirements. You can also go for their 10-pack options for multiple uses, so you can always have one ready. The formula is safe and imitates real human pee with a balanced pH and gravity required for a urine sample.
2oz. or 3oz. bottle of synthetic urine formula
1 heating pad
1 temperature strip
1 flip cap
Rubber band
Detailed instructions booklet
Step 1: Heat the liquid urine using a microwave or the heating pad provided in the kit.
Step 2: Stick the heating pad on the bottle and keep it close to the skin.
Step 3: Attach the temperature strip opposite the heating pad and secure it with a rubber band if required.
Step 4: Regulate the temperature of your liquid urine and pour using the flip cap into the sample cup when ready.
2 oz. Quick Fix synthetic urine kit: $34.95
Ten-pack 2oz. Quick Fix synthetic urine kit: $229.95
3 oz. Quick Fix synthetic urine kit: $39.95
Ten-pack 3 oz. Quick Fix kit: $249.95
● Delivery Time: Typically ships within 1-2 business days
● Fast Delivery
● Easy to use
● Privacy
● Can’t be shipped globally
Sub Solution is a great synthetic urine kit for people who want an undetectable & toxin-free formula. It is also 100% biocide-free, making it safe for use. The kit comes with a special heat activator powder formula which lets you instantly heat your mixture without any wait. If you have a drug test coming up in 24 hours, you can use this kit to avoid any failed results.
The powder formula has the chemical makeup, froth, and smell of natural human urine once mixed with water. Their heat activator powder is a reliable heating method for the solution, eradicating the need for any heating pads that may not work last minute.
Powdered synthetic urine vial (1 use)
1 heat activator powder vial (1 use)
3oz. mixing container with spout cap
1 temperature strip
1 detailed set of instructions
Step 1: Remove the cap from the mixing container and fill it with room temperature water.
Step 2: Add the powdered urine formula to the container and gently shake until everything is mixed.
Step 3: Stick the temperature strip onto the container to get a reading of your synthetic urine.
Step 4: Pour ⅓ heat activator powder or less, depending on the reading.
Step 5: Wait for 10-20 seconds to get the final reading of the solution.
Step 6: Pour the liquid urine into your sample cup using the spout cap for mess-free use.
The Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit costs $95
● Price: $75.95
● Typically ships within 1-2 business days
● Undetectable Formula
● Fast Results
● Easy-to-Use
● Reliable Brand
● Limited Shelf Life
Quick Luck is the last option in our list of best synthetic urine kits with a patented heat activator powder to give you a quick and easy sample in seconds. They offer 2 heating methods so you can easily choose the option which suits you best. If you have sufficient time before your drug test, you can use the heat pads. You can use the heat activator powder if you have the drug test in under an hour.
Along with the fake urine kit, you can additionally buy a practice kit, stash leg belt, THC test panel, and five-panel test to try the kit at home before actual use for a drug test.
3oz of Pre-mixed synthetic urine (1 use)
1 temperature strip
2 heat pads
1 heat activator powder vial
1 instructions sheet
Step 1: Break open the safety seal and secure the spout cap on the bottle.
Step 2: Attach the temperature strip on the front of the bottle.
Step 3: You have 2 ways of heating the solution. Either apply heat pads, which take up to 1 hour or use the heat activator powder, which takes 10 seconds.
Step 4: Stick the heat pads on the container and wait for the solution to reach the right temperature, or pour small amounts of heat activator powder.
Step 5: To obtain the final reading of the solution, wait 10–20 seconds.
Step 6: Pour the liquid pee into your sample cup using the spout cap.
The Quick Luck Premium Synthetic Urine Kit costs $110
● Standard 3 oz container
● Toxin and biocide free
● Unisex use
● Safety sealed for your protection
● Includes 2 Clear Choice heat pads
● 100% Effective
● Limited Availability
When searching for the , finding one that truly gets the job done, especially when needed for a drug test or research purposes, is crucial. To compile our list, we carefully assessed certain factors. Here's how we went about it.
Product Formula - We initially examined the contents of each fake urine kit. The finest synthetic urine has a formula that closely mimics pee. This involves a blend of water, urea, creatinine, and sometimes other substances to ensure it smells and tests similarly to urine. The more closely aligned the formula is with human urine, the higher the quality of the product.
Brand Value - We also considered the brand value behind these fake urine kits. Brands with a good presence and user-positive reviews are typically dependable choices. If many individuals have successfully used a brand kit, it's likely an option. A brand's value is also influenced by customer service and trustworthiness.
Lab Testing - The exceptional synthetic urine kits have undergone testing in laboratories to confirm their efficacy. Laboratory tests can demonstrate whether the synthetic urine responds to tests like human urine. This situation is significant because it indicates that the product is likely to succeed in passing a drug test.
Easy To Use - The kit's simplicity is a factor on our list. You'll want something easy to understand and with instructions. Certain synthetic urine kits include heating components to ensure the urine matches body temperature, which laboratories check. If it's too complicated to use, it won't be very beneficial when feeling anxious or rushed.
Shelf Life - The duration you can store the product before it expires is also important. A longer shelf life allows you to purchase the synthetic urine kit in advance and have it ready whenever necessary. This proves handy if you're unsure about when you'll undergo testing.
Your Requirements - Lastly, we considered reasons why someone might require urine. Different fake urine kits better suit varying needs, whether for a drug test, experimentation, or simply as a prank. Some individuals may require an easily concealable kit, while others prioritize precision or an extended shelf life.
Temperature Maintenance: One of the key factors in using synthetic urine undetected is maintaining the sample's temperature within the normal range (around 98-100°F or 36-37°C). Most drug tests include temperature checks to ensure the sample's authenticity. Some synthetic urine kits come with heating pads to help with this, but it's crucial to ensure the sample doesn't become too hot or too cold.
Practicing Discreteness: When submitting the synthetic urine sample, it's important to handle the process discreetly. Avoid any suspicious behavior that might raise the tester's suspicions. Practice beforehand so you're comfortable and confident during the actual test.
Research the Testing Procedures: Understanding the specific procedures of the drug test can help you plan better. Some tests might have strict observation protocols, while others might not. Knowing what to expect can influence your approach.
Quality of Synthetic Urine: If you decide to use synthetic urine, invest in reputable and best synthetic urine products. Cheap or poorly formulated synthetic urine might not mimic real urine accurately, increasing the risk of detection.
Know the Risks: Be aware that drug testing methods are advancing, and laboratories are becoming better at detecting synthetic substances. Even the best synthetic urine might not always pass more sophisticated tests.
Ethical and Legal Considerations: It's important to recognize the ethical and legal implications of attempting to deceive drug tests. Many organizations have strict policies against using synthetic urine, and some jurisdictions have legal consequences for tampering with drug tests.
Passing a drug test with a synthetic urine kit can be quite simple if you remember a few things:
Maintain the right temperature - The key factor in synthetic urine is ensuring it's at the right temperature. Drug tests often check the temperature to ensure the sample is fresh. Typically, human urine is 94°F to 100°F when it exits the body. Many synthetic urine kits include a heating pad or instructions for warming it up. Following these instructions is crucial to keeping the urine within this temperature range.
Know how to hide - When taking the test privately, you must be strategic about hiding the urine. Some fake pee kits are designed for concealment and come with straps or belts. Consider how you'll discreetly carry the kit and practice this beforehand to avoid any situations.
Understand the risks - Using synthetic pee as a method to pass a drug test comes with risks and potentially serious consequences, including legal ramifications, particularly if the test is related to employment or legal matters. It's important to be informed about these outcomes before opting for this approach.
Yes, it is. Synthetic urine is made to replicate human pee’s composition and appearance, which proves effective in passing drug screenings when utilized correctly. Its success hinges on the quality of the product and its ability to accurately mirror human urine temperature, color, pH level, creatinine levels, and specific gravity.
Q2. Can you freeze synthetic urine?
Freezing synthetic urine is a method to extend its shelf life, providing a solution for individuals who need to store it for an extended duration. However, it's crucial to thaw it with care to maintain its chemical properties and ensure it mimics urine during testing.
The legality of urine varies depending on jurisdiction, with some states and countries prohibiting its sale, purchase, or use— for deceptive purposes in drug tests. It's vital to verify laws and regulations before obtaining or using urine to sidestep any legal repercussions.
It depends on the quality of the product you are buying. Poor-quality synthetic urines can be detected in labs. So, you must buy from trustworthy brands that offer high-quality synthetic urine.
Synthetic urine is formulated to be unisex, meaning it lacks gender elements and can be utilized by individuals of all genders. This universal blend aims to mimic the characteristics of urine regardless of the user's gender.
When unopened and stored correctly in a place at a temperature, synthetic urine can maintain its stability and usability for up to two years. However, once opened, its quality may deteriorate over time.
For drug tests, 2 to 3 ounces (59 to 89 milliliters) of urine are typically required. This volume should adequately fill the testing container up to the specified level for a sample.
Making sure you have the right amount of volume is crucial to meeting the standards set by the testing facility.
Failing a drug test could result in job loss, legal complications, or even a loss of freedom. So, selecting the best synthetic urine kit is important.
In this article, we have discussed the factors to consider when choosing a synthetic urine kit. However, you must do your research before making a decision.
In today's world, many individuals undergo drug testing for various purposes. Having a reliable synthetic urine kit serves as a safety measure. When you opt for a kit, you are not just obtaining urine but safeguarding your future and reputation.
Therefore, take your time selecting the one, but if you don’t have the time, we recommend "Clear Choice" as one of the best brands.