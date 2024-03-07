Videforex Broker Account Types

about Videforex account types with special features. You will also find out the various funding and withdrawal methods available, learn about risk-free demo trading, and Videforex’s security measures upholding your trust.
What is Videforex Trading Platform?
Videforex is a well-known online broker that offers a proprietary platform for trading a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to traders of all levels of experience.
Videforex broker offers a wide range of trading instruments across multiple markets, giving traders access to over 100 options. The trading platform provides a high leverage of up to 1:500 and allows users to trade options with a generous payout of up to 95%.
Customer assistance is available around the clock through phone, email, and live chat, ensuring that we can help you in multiple languages. This broker offers excellent trading conditions to ensure their clients can remain profitable when trading the financial markets.
Videforex Account Tiers
Videforex provides traders a choice of four account levels based on deposit amount, each unlocking additional benefits and features.
Bronze Trading Account
The Bronze account has a low minimum deposit of $30 to get started. It offers:
Access to powerful trading tools like technical/fundamental analysis.
Risk-free practice trading with a demo account and virtual funds.
20% welcome bonus up to $250 to boost initial capital.
Silver Trading Account
For more experienced traders, the Silver tier requires a $1,000 minimum deposit. It unlocks:
Higher buying power for larger trade sizes up to $1,000.
Faster 4-hour withdrawal turnaround times.
Priority customer service via phone, chat and email.
Up to 50% deposit bonus bolstering the trading balance.
Gold Trading Account
The Gold account is suited for intermediate traders ready to commit at least $5,000. Traders unlock significant benefits:
100% match welcome bonus instantly doubling account balance.
1-hour rapid withdrawals for quick access to profits.
Personal dedicated account manager providing trading guidance.
Special invites to expert webinars and events.
VIP Account
For professionals trading significant capital of $50,000+, Videforex offers a VIP program with elite benefits:
Industry-leading 200% welcome bonus amplifying an immense balance.
Payout boost up to 3% translating to bigger profit captures.
Instant withdrawal processing to withdraw profits in minutes.
One-on-one success manager providing ideas and solutions.
Videforex Demo Account
Videforex enables new traders to practice risk-free before putting capital at risk. The broker provides a demonstration account with:
$10,000 in virtual funds to place trades.
Real-market conditions using live price feeds.
Technical and fundamental analysis tools featured on the trading platforms.
The demo account mirrors the experience of the live account, helping traders gain experience without committing real capital. Once proficient, traders can seamlessly transition to a funded live account.
Funding and Withdrawing with Videforex
Once registered, funding your account is fast and straightforward. Videforex supports two main payment options for funding trading accounts and withdrawing profits:
Credit & Debit Card Deposits
Traders can deposit using major card brands like Visa and Mastercard, processed through third-party services Changelly and Paybis. Changelly offers full ID verification for enhanced security. The process takes around 30 minutes for deposits to credit to trading accounts.
Paybis enables instant deposits without upfront ID checks, however a 3% deposit fee is charged. Cards remain a convenient and widely-accessible payment method to fund Videforex accounts. It also works well for withdrawals.
Cryptocurrency Deposits & Withdrawals
For the fastest payments, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin are supported. Videforex provides a QR code or wallet address once traders choose their preferred crypto asset.
By scanning the QR code or sending to the address, deposits credit to accounts instantly without any processing delays. Withdrawals are also rapidly processed within the respective timeframes of each account tier.
Cryptocurrency payments come with negligible fees and instant settlement. This makes them an optimal way to fund accounts and withdraw profits without waiting or paying high costs. If any issues come up with deposits or withdrawals, Videforex’s multilingual customer support is also available to assist traders as needed.
Secure Payment Infrastructure
In addition to ease of deposits and withdrawals, Videforex utilizes best-in-class security:
SSL Encryption: 256-bit SSL certification to encrypt all payment data. Protects personal and financial information.
Europe Banking: Customer funds safely custodied at top-tier financial institutions in Europe. Maintains account integrity.
3D Secure: Visa and Mastercard's 3D Secure protocols enabled for authenticated transactions. Enhances fraud prevention.
Secure Code: Verified by Visa and Mastercard Secure Code programs. Provides additional verification checks on payments.
Is Videforex Legit?
Yes, Videforex is a legitimate registered broker by the Marshall Islands trust company MH96960 under license no. 104693. They are authorized with an IFMRRC license no. TSRF RU 0395 AA V0216.
Additionally, Videforex implements stringent safety measures such as SSL encryption, fund segregation, and other security protocols that meet or exceed industry standards. Compliance with all applicable regulations and licensing.
With oversight from financial regulators, along with robust security infrastructure, traders can have confidence in Videforex as a reputable broker. The platform provides optimal and reliable conditions to participate across global markets.