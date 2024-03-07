Videforex Broker Account Types

What is Videforex Trading Platform?

Videforex is a well-known online broker that offers a proprietary platform for trading a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to traders of all levels of experience.

Videforex broker offers a wide range of trading instruments across multiple markets, giving traders access to over 100 options. The trading platform provides a high leverage of up to 1:500 and allows users to trade options with a generous payout of up to 95%.

Customer assistance is available around the clock through phone, email, and live chat, ensuring that we can help you in multiple languages. This broker offers excellent trading conditions to ensure their clients can remain profitable when trading the financial markets.