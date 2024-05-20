Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | After video of multiple voting by youth, Rahul warns of strict action once I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power

He also said that one person has been arrested and instructions given to suspend an institute disciplinary proceedings against all members of the polling party.

"Repolling has been recommended to the ECI in the polling station," he said

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Seeing its defeat, the BJP wants to rob democracy by putting pressure on the government machinery to deny the mandate."

The Congress expects all officials on election duty not to forget their constitutional responsibilities in the face of pressure from power, he said. "Otherwise, as soon as the government of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is formed, such action will be taken that in future anyone will think 10 times before insulting the 'oath of the Constitution'."

Posting the video on X from his official account, Yadav said, "If the Election Commission feels that this is wrong then it must take some action. Otherwise, the BJP's booth committee is actually a loot committee."