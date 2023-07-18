Highway accidents and trauma cases during Monsson poses significant challenges to the safety and well-being of individuals across India. To address this critical issue, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd has taken proactive steps to enhance road safety and provide prompt emergency medical assistance. Through its 1033 Highway Helpline and a dedicated team of trained customer service professionals, Ziqitza is revolutionizing the way trauma cases and road accidents are handled, ultimately saving lives and reducing the impact of such incidents.
The Alarming Statistics: Road accidents on Indian national highways continue to be a major concern. According to recent reports, a total of 480,652 plus road accidents occurred across India in 2019- 2022, resulting in the tragic loss of 151,113 lives. These statistics highlight the urgent need for effective emergency response systems and prompt medical attention to mitigate the impact of such incidents.
The 1033 Highway Helpline: Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd recognized the pressing need for a robust emergency response system on highways especially during Monsson through 1033 Highway Helpline in the northern and western belts of National Highways. This dedicated helpline serves as a lifeline for individuals involved in road accidents or trauma cases. Through a toll-free number, distressed callers can connect with Ziqitza's trained customer service team, who provide immediate assistance and dispatch ambulances to the scene within the shortest possible time. This rapid response is crucial in saving lives and reducing the severity of injuries. Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza Rajasthan.
The Role of Trained Customer Service Team: Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd’s trained customer service team plays a pivotal role in attending calls from patients in distress. These professionals are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle emergency situations effectively. They provide reassurance, gather vital information, and dispatch the nearest ambulance equipped with advanced life support systems, such as ventilators and live streaming capabilities. The team's expertise ensures that no time is wasted in treating trauma cases within the golden hour, which significantly increases the chances of survival, commented by Sweta Mangal, Co-Founder of Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.
Positioning Ambulances Strategically: To optimize response times, Ziqitza operation’s team leverages advanced data analytics to identify accident hotspots on highways. Ambulances are strategically positioned based on this analysis, ensuring efficient coverage and reduced response times. Ziqitza also utilizes Global Positioning Systems (GPS) to locate the nearest ambulance to the incident location, further expediting the emergency medical response.
Training and Awareness: Ziqitza Healthcare places great emphasis on training its medical staff and increasing public awareness regarding emergency response. The medical staff on board the 108 ambulances undergo rigorous training to stabilize patients and provide necessary medical assistance during transit to the nearest government hospital. Additionally, Ziqitza also conducts First Responder Programs (FRPs) across the country to equip bystanders with basic life-saving techniques, empowering them to provide critical first aid before professional help arrives. This comprehensive approach ensures a well-coordinated and efficient emergency response system.
Ziqitza Health care Limited has emerged as a pioneer in enhancing road safety and emergency medical services through its 1033 Highway Helpline. Sweta Mangal Ziqitza and Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have appreciated Ziqitza for their 1033 Highway Helpline services by leveraging a dedicated team of trained customer service professionals, strategically positioned ambulances, and comprehensive training programs, Ziqitza is saving lives and reducing the impact of road accidents and trauma cases. With a relentless commitment to providing immediate and effective medical assistance, Ziqitza continues to make a significant difference in the lives of individuals across India.
