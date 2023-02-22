News Live: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case
News Live: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case
updated: Feb 22 2023, 08:30 ist
08:29
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to be prosecuted in snooping case
Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'Feedback Unit' alleged snooping case.
07:40
Jaishankar questions BBC documentary timing, slams Opposition over China crisis
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that his father K Subrahmanyam had been removed from the post of Secretary (Defence Production) in the Union Government by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1980, possibly because he had been very upright.
Jaishankar said during an interview with the ANI news agency that his father had also been superseded during the term of Rajiv Gandhi as the prime minister and a bureaucrat junior to him had been appointed as cabinet secretary. He had also dismissed allegation by the Congress and the other opposition parties that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had failed to respond adequately to China’s bid to push the Line of Actual Control westward to encroach into the territory of India.
Sania ends career with first round defeat in Dubai
Sania Mirza closed her glorious career with a first-round defeat at the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Championships, losing the contest in straight sets along with American partner Madison Keys here Tuesday.
Sania and Keys lost 4-6 0-6 to the formidable Russian pair of Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in exactly one hour.
Fire breaks out in the slums of Kamla Nagar in Mumbai. Ten fire tenders are at the spot.