<p>New Delhi: The day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal were positive, and both sides agreed to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the ministry said in a statement after a day-long meeting with the US officials.</p>.<p>The discussions with visiting US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch on the proposed bilateral trade agreement were positive and forward looking, it said.</p>.'India coming to the table': Donald Trump aide Peter Navarro ahead of trade talks.<p>Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, reached the national capital on Monday evening to hold deliberations on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement.</p>.<p>From India's side, the discussions were led by Rajesh Agarwal, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce.</p>.<p>An official said that both sides will continue the discussions in virtual mode and will also decide on a mutually convenient date for the next physical meeting.</p>.<p>The day-long talks are important as the US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.</p>.<p>This was the first visit by a high-ranking US trade official after the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil.</p>.<p>India has earlier described the steep 50 per cent tariff as unfair and unreasonable.</p>.<p>In February, the leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement ( BTA). It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall of 2025.</p>.<p>So far, five rounds of negotiations have been held, and the talks for the sixth round, which were scheduled from August 25-29, were postponed following the imposition of the high import duties.</p>.<p>A senior commerce ministry official had said this meeting should not be viewed as the 6th round of negotiations, but a precursor to it.</p>.<p>The meeting took place within days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly reacting to US President Donald Trump's positive assessment of trade ties between the two countries.</p>.<p>India has defended purchasing Russian crude oil, saying it was driven by national interest and market dynamics.</p>.<p>The government has repeatedly emphasised that it will protect the interests of its farmers, dairy producers, and MSMEs in all trade deals.</p>