Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Oil jumps over 1% as Ukraine drone attacks disrupt Russian supply

Brent and WTI crude prices surged amid fears Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian ports could cut oil exports, while investors eye the Fed’s rate decision and US inventory data for further direction.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 18:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 18:08 IST
World newsUkraineRussiarussia ukraine crisisRussian OilFuel price rise

Follow us on :

Follow Us