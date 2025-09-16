<p>Washington: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday he anticipated a final deal on the short-video app TikTok when President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.</p><p>China had a long list of asks during talks this week in Madrid, Bessent said. He described the negotiations as fulsome and conducted with great respect.</p>.Govt has not unblocked TikTok: Sources amid buzz over Chinese app making comeback in India .<p>The two sides said on Monday they have reached a framework agreement after months of talks between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 economies to defuse a wide-ranging trade war that has unnerved global markets.</p><p>Bessent said Trump made it clear he would let TikTok, which counts 170 million US users, go dark without a deal to switch to US-controlled ownership. However, Trump has extended the deadline to reach a deal on the app three times and was expected to do so a fourth time on the upcoming Wednesday deadline.</p><p>Details on the commercial terms with new investors need to be ironed out, Bessent said, declining to elaborate.</p>