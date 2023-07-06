News Live: Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city

  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 07:54 ist
  • 07:21

    Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city

  • 07:20

    Zuckerberg-Musk fight is on: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app

    Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is set to deliver a blow to Elon Musk on Wednesday night, as the tech billionaires' rivalry goes live with the launch of Instagram's much-anticipated Threads platform, a clone of Twitter.

  • 07:18

    Four people were rescued after their car got stuck in water due to waterlogging in an underpass in Gujarat