News Live: Encounter under way between terrorists and security personnel in J&K

  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 07:58 ist
  • 07:26

    India-based Metaverse platform 'Bharatmeta' showcased at VivaTech Paris

  • 07:25

    South Korea recovers part of rocket used in North's failed satellite launch

    South Korea has recovered from the sea part of a rocket used in North Korea's failed attempt to launch its first military satellite last month, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Friday.

    The debris was salvaged on Thursday evening, the military said, adding that they continued to search for additional objects from what the North claimed was a space launch vehicle.

    Reuters

  • 07:23

    Encounter under way between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara's Jumagand area