News Live: One killed, another hurt after two people open fire at wine shop in Gurugram
News Live: One killed, another hurt after two people open fire at wine shop in Gurugram
updated: Jun 17 2023, 08:29 ist
Track live updates from India and around the world only with DH.
08:28
Meenakashi Lekhi participates in a Yoga session, ahead of International Day of Yoga
Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi participates in a Yoga session, ahead of International Day of Yogaon June 21st.
08:26
J&K: Man killed with axe over dispute between two
J&K:Information was received in Gandoh police station that a person named Bhairav Singh attacked a person named Ram Krishna with an axe, due to which he died. After which the police reached the spot and found his (Ram Krishna) aunt Anju Devi there also in an injured condition. After which Anju Devi was admitted to the hospital. Ram Krishna's body has been sent for postmortem. The accused has been caught from the forest along with the weapon. Within 4 hours, we caught the accused. Investigation revealed that the deceased had taken construction material from the accused, which led to a dispute between the two and the accused committed the murder. Investigation under way: Abdul Qayoom SSP, Doda
08:26
Combined Graduation Parade under way at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal
#WATCH | Combined Graduation Parade underway at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana
Assam: Police seized a huge quantity of ganja and apprehended two persons in Cachar district yesterday
Assam | Police seized a huge quantity of ganja and apprehended two persons in Cachar district yesterday. During checking police team recovered 32 kg of ganja from a vehicle, and arrested two persons: Numal Mahatta, SP Cachar. During checking police team recovered 32 kg of ganja from a vehicle, and arrested two persons: Numal Mahatta, SP Cachar
08:23
TN BJP state secretary SG Surya was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police
Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Surya was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police in Chennai last night. He was arrested in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan: Police officials
06:59
Modi's visit will enhance the relations between India and US: Former White House official
#WATCH | Washington DC | We welcome PM Narendra Modi to the United States. This visit will enhance the relations between India and the United States. There is a lot of excitement for his visit here...: Dr Ashish Jha, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator, on PM's… pic.twitter.com/LKyI5xfDPR
Meenakashi Lekhi participates in a Yoga session, ahead of International Day of Yoga
Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi participates in a Yoga session, ahead of International Day of Yogaon June 21st.
J&K: Man killed with axe over dispute between two
J&K:Information was received in Gandoh police station that a person named Bhairav Singh attacked a person named Ram Krishna with an axe, due to which he died. After which the police reached the spot and found his (Ram Krishna) aunt Anju Devi there also in an injured condition. After which Anju Devi was admitted to the hospital. Ram Krishna's body has been sent for postmortem. The accused has been caught from the forest along with the weapon. Within 4 hours, we caught the accused. Investigation revealed that the deceased had taken construction material from the accused, which led to a dispute between the two and the accused committed the murder. Investigation under way: Abdul Qayoom SSP, Doda
Combined Graduation Parade under way at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal
Assam: Police seized a huge quantity of ganja and apprehended two persons in Cachar district yesterday
Assam | Police seized a huge quantity of ganja and apprehended two persons in Cachar district yesterday. During checking police team recovered 32 kg of ganja from a vehicle, and arrested two persons: Numal Mahatta, SP Cachar. During checking police team recovered 32 kg of ganja from a vehicle, and arrested two persons: Numal Mahatta, SP Cachar
TN BJP state secretary SG Surya was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police
Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Surya was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police in Chennai last night. He was arrested in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan: Police officials
Modi's visit will enhance the relations between India and US: Former White House official
One killed, another hurt after two people open fire at wine shop in Gurugram