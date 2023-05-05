News Live: Railways halts all Manipur-bound trains as violence grips state
updated: May 05 2023, 08:14 ist
08:06
Railways halt all Manipur-bound trains as violence grips state
Following the law and order situation in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains. "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway was quoted byANI.
06:52
Police arrests 2 drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch, J&K| Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers namely Mohammed Marshuk and Mohammed Maruk. Approximately 6 kg heroin recovered from them. We have got information on more people who’re involved in this drug network. Probe on and efforts to burst the whole network underway:… pic.twitter.com/ZM79hxTHZl
Don’t want to comment on the allegations that 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie: Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Governor
Mumbai| I have not watched the film, those who’re responsible for maintaining peace and law & order must look into this. If there are love jihad incidents in Kerala, it's the state govt’s responsibility to take steps against it. I don’t want to comment on the allegations that… pic.twitter.com/QcD5UejDV3
Manipur violence: Indian Army sounds alert amid circulation of fake videos online