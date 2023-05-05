News Live: Railways halts all Manipur-bound trains as violence grips state

  • updated: May 05 2023, 08:14 ist
Track latest news from India and across the world only with DH.
  • 08:06

    Railways halt all Manipur-bound trains as violence grips state

    Following the law and order situation in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has stopped all Manipur-bound trains. "No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway was quoted byANI.

  • 06:52

    Police arrests 2 drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir

  • 06:51

    Don’t want to comment on the allegations that 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie: Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Governor

  • 06:50

    Manipur violence: Indian Army sounds alert amid circulation of fake videos online