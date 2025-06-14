<p>Bengaluru: It will take the Airports Authority of India (AAI) another 15 days to submit its report on the construction of a second international airport in Bengaluru, the state’s infrastructure development and industries minister MB Patil informed the media on Friday. The exercise is clearly running behind schedule, given that earlier in April Patil had said that the feasibility report will be out in a month.</p>.<p>Also, this comes almost four months after the state government had sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, identifying three locations around Bengaluru for the construction of a second international airport in the city. As <em>DH</em> has reported earlier, the locations are near Harohalli, Kanakapura Road and Kunigal Road in Nelamangala. </p>.<p><strong>EIA on Baldota Steel Plant</strong></p>.<p>The state government will commission an independent study to assess the environmental impact of the stalled Baldota Steel Plant in Koppal district. “If the study finds environmental concerns, the project will be relocated. If not, the government will convince those protesting against the project,” Patil added. </p>.Bengaluru airport eyes fund raise.<p>Following demonstrations by environmental groups and an official directive from the Koppal district administration (directive from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah), Baldota Steel & Power Limited (BSPL) had to cease work on its proposed steel plant earlier in March. </p>.<p>Karnataka-based Baldota Group in February announced investment of Rs 54,000 crore for this steel plant with a production capacity of 10.50 million tonnes per annum. The company had signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government at the global investors’ summit.</p>.<p><strong>Other investments</strong></p>.<p>Patil also spoke of developments by the government in the past two years including 115 (MoUs) over the last two years, investments worth Rs 6.57 crore which are expected to generate over 2.32 lakh jobs across the state.</p>.<p>He also reiterated that the Industrial Policy 2025–30 is poised to attract Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years. The state’s five year clean mobility policy is also expected to bring in Rs 50,000 crore in green mobility investments.</p>