Adani Group shares climb 20% in intra-day trade

New Delhi, Dec 5: Adani Group stocks jumped up to 20 per cent on Tuesday following a report that the US agency found short-seller Hinderburg Research's allegations of corporate fraud against the conglomerate were not relevant.

The US International Development Finance Corp (DFC), examined the allegations against the Adani Group before extending a loan for the Indian conglomerate's port project in Sri Lanka, according to reports.

All the 10 firms extended their gains for the second straight session this week and breached the total market capitalisation mark of Rs 13 lakh crore.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares of Adani Green Energy zoomed 20 per cent to Rs 1,348 apiece, Adani Energy Solutions surged 16.38 per cent to Rs 1,050, Adani Total Gas rallied 15.81 per cent to Rs 847.90, while flagship firm Adani Enterprises bounced 10.90 per cent to Rs 2,805 per share.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) stock jumped 9.47 per cent to Rs 961.95, NDTV climbed 8.49 per cent to Rs 244.20, Adani Wilmar advanced 7.71 per cent to Rs 373, and Adani Power rose 6.68 per cent to Rs 495.65 per piece.