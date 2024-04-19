Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone scripts a turnaround story, unlocks growth potential after acquisitions

New Delhi: The first 100 million tonnes took 14 years, the second 5 and the third 3. But the fourth took less than 2 years as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled a record 420 million tonnes of cargo in fiscal year ended March 31 (FY24).

Cargo handled by India's largest private port operator was up 24 per cent year on year, officials said.

This included international ports as well. APSEZ's domestic ports handled over 408 million tonnes of cargo in the fiscal, they said, adding that the company was changing the face of seaports, setting new milestones for operational excellence along the way.

Mundra, the first port of APSEZ, welcomed its maiden ship in 1998. Since then, APSEZ has built a network of 15 ports and terminals in the east and west coasts of India, redefining infrastructure and operational capabilities to drive maritime trade, both within and outside the country.

APSEZ's journey towards becoming the largest port operator in India has been marked by the acquisition of strategic assets across the country’s coasts.

Officials said in line with its vision for growth and innovation, the company has been identifying ports with the potential to help it expand its footprint and provide it with a platform for transforming these facilities.