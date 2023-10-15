Adani’s new mega port can lure world’s biggest ships to India

Transshipment refers to transferring cargo from an original ship to another, bigger mother ship at a port on the way to the cargo’s final destination.

The much-awaited deep-sea port along Kerala’s scenic coastline has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in collaboration with the local state government. Adani Ports, India’s largest private sector port operator with a 30 per cent market share, is also developing Israel’s Haifa port and plans to build a hub in Vietnam, as part of its expanding global footprint.