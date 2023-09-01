Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Air India-Vistara merger approved by CCI subject to certain conditions

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the proposed merger of Air India and Vistara subject to certain conditions. The development is a major step forward for Tata Group in consolidating its aviation business.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 14:02 IST

Follow Us

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the proposed merger of Air India and Vistara subject to certain conditions.

The development is a major step forward for Tata Group in consolidating its aviation business.

In a post on platform X, the CCI said it has approved the merger.

"CCI approves the merger of Tata SIA Airlines into Air India, and acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 14:02 IST)
Business NewsAviationAir IndiaTata GroupCCIVistaraCompetition Commission of India

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT