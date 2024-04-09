Airlines struggle with lack of planes as summer travel set to hit record levels

Chicago: The global airline industry is facing a summer squeeze, with travel demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels while aircraft deliveries drop sharply due to production problems at Boeing and Airbus.

Air carriers are spending billions on repairs to keep flying older, less fuel-efficient jets, and paying a premium to secure aircraft from lessors. But some carriers are still being forced to trim their schedules to cope with the lack of available planes. At the same time, the number of travelers globally is set to hit historic levels, with 4.7 billion people expected to travel in 2024 compared with 4.5 billion in 2019.

"We can expect a strong performance from airlines throughout the summer with some particularly high airfare," said John Grant, senior analyst at travel data firm OAG.