Amar Mysore elected president of Credai Bengaluru for 2023-25

Brigade Enterprises Executive Director Amar Mysore has been elevated as president of the Bengaluru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India, the real estate body said in a press statement on Wednesday.
Speaking on his plans in the new role Mysore said: "We look forward to collaborating with the government to resolve the long pending issue of TDR (transferable development rights) which will undoubtedly contribute to the city's growth and foster a more sustainable land acquisition process to better the infrastructure of the city”.
Additionally, he aims to work closely with the government to bring out the new Comprehensive Development Plan for Bangalore and liaise with the bureaucracy to update revenue maps which is important when taking up a plot of land for development.
