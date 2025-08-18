<h2>Fadnavis seeks support after NDA's VP nominee Radhakrishnan departs for Delhi</h2>.<p>Hours after veteran politician C P Radhakrishnan left for New Delhi to hold discussions with BJP’s top leadership, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis specifically sought the help of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray for the Maharashtra Governor. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/vp-nominee-radhakrishnan-departs-for-delhi-maha-yuti-leaders-extend-support-3685392">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Searched for CEC but found new BJP spokesperson': Opposition attacks poll body chief over SIR again</h2>.<p>Opposition on Monday claimed that the Election Commission has "completely failed" to discharge its Constitutional duty of ensuring a free and fair electoral system in the country and those who lead the poll body "intimidate" those who challenge the ruling BJP and seek a "meaningful inquiry into voter fraud". </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cec-did-not-answer-our-questions-acting-like-a-bjp-spokesperson-opposition-3685677">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi, shares insights of Alaska meeting with Trump</h2>.<p>In the phone conversation with Putin, PM Modi underlined India's position for peaceful resolution of conflict with Ukraine. "India consistently called for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict, supports all efforts in this regard," Modi said. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vladimir-putin-speaks-to-pm-modi-shares-insights-of-alaska-meeting-with-trump-3685793">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Heavy rains lash Mumbai; traffic disrupted, waterlogging in many areas</h2>.<p>Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday morning disrupting the road traffic on arterial routes as water gushed into the low-lying areas.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/heavy-rains-lash-mumbai-traffic-disrupted-waterlogging-reported-in-many-areas-3685355">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mamata likely to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on August 22</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the inauguration of three Kolkata metro projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, a top state government official said on Monday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/mamata-unlikely-to-share-stage-with-modi-at-kolkata-metro-launch-3685467">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru: Hebbal flyover inauguration during peak hours sparks commuter outrage</h2>.<p>Commuters in and around Hebbal called out the Karnataka government for inaugurating the new flyover loop during rush hour on a Monday morning and in turn worsening the traffic congestion at the busy junction. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-hebbal-flyover-inauguration-during-peak-hours-sparks-commuter-outrage-3685654">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dragon meets Elephant: How Trump tariffs bring India closer to China</h2>.<p>It has come as a welcome surprise for China to see its top global rival, the United States, pick a fight with Beijing’s biggest Asian competitor, India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dragon-meets-elephant-how-trump-tariffs-push-india-closer-to-china-2-3685833">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Defiant Mohun Bagan refuses to release players for national camp, blasts AIFF over 'player welfare'</h2>.<p>The senior India squad began its preparatory camp in Bengaluru on August 15, but 13 players, including seven from Mohun Bagan, are yet to join the camp.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/defiant-mohun-bagan-refuses-to-release-players-for-national-camp-blasts-aiff-over-player-welfare-3685623">Read more</a></p>.<p>TDP MLA abused Jr NTR amid comparison with Nara Lokesh? Audio clip sparks row amid 'War 2' release</p>.<p>The MLA was compelled to release a video message dismissing the audio as fabricated and also faced criticism from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/fake-audio-calls-created-as-if-i-abused-jr-ntr-hrithik-starrer-war-2-sparks-political-storm-in-andhra-pradesh-3685845">Read more</a></p>.<h2>How Maharashtra's AI-powered MARVEL helped Nagpur police solve a hit-and-run case in 36 hours</h2>.<p>Hours of toll-booth CCTV, once a laborious manual job, were fed into Maharashtra’s new AI system. In less than a day, the software pointed police to one truck and the man behind it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtras-marvel-that-helped-nagpur-police-solve-a-hit-and-run-case-in-36-hrs-3685269">Read more</a></p>