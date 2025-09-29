Amazon India announces expansion of Amazon Fresh to over 270 cities in India

<p>Bengaluru: Amazon India on Monday announced the expansion of its grocery service Amazon Fresh to over 270 cities across the country during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. </p><p>Its newly added cities include Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Nellore, Hassan, Kodagu, Warangal, Kollam, and Hubli, among others.</p><p>With two-hour delivery slots, Amazon Fresh sellers offer over 40,000 products, a ten-fold increase from 4,000 in 2023.</p><p>Amazon Fresh said this includes fresh fruits and vegetables, staples, dairy, packaged foods, frozen items, and a growing portfolio of regional products.</p>.Amazon's Great Indian Festival clocks over 38 crore visits in 2 days.<p>"Amazon Fresh has grown 4.5X in reach and 10X in selection in just two years, transforming how families across India shop for groceries online," said Srikant Sree Ram, Director - Amazon Fresh India.</p><p>"By expanding to over 270 cities, we are making household essentials and festive favourites available to more households than ever before. This has been possible because of expansion in Amazon Fresh seller’s network and presence across cities, combined with Amazon's advanced delivery capabilities, establishing one of India's largest omnichannel grocery networks," he added.</p><p>Amazon Fresh sellers have established a farm-to-doorstep network, partnering directly with more than 13,000 registered farmers across the country.</p>