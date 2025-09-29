Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi BJP gets permanent address after 45 years; PM unveils 5-storey building at DDU Marg

The structure includes two basements for parking vehicles with the first floor of the building will house an auditorium, while the second floor will have offices.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 14:20 IST
India NewsBJPJP NaddaDelhiNarendra ModiRekha Gupta

Follow us on :

Follow Us