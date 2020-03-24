Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 24 2020, 23:30 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime Video.

Shows such as "Pete the Cat", "Baahubali: The Lost Legends", "Just Add Magic" Magic", "The Stinky Dirty Show", nursery rhymes and stories of 'Chhota Bheem' are available for free for Indian viewers.

Viewers don't need a Prime account but they still need to set up an account on Amazon to access the contemunt, a release from the company said.

