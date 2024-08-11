Amazon Web Services to expand their data centre operations in Hyderabad, augment AI offerings

Hyderabad: Amazon Inc has expressed keen interest in making significant investments in expanding its data centre facilities and workforce in Hyderabad.

After a meeting with a team of Amazon senior leadership led by Kerry Person, Vice President, AWS Data Centre Planning and Delivery, the Telangana delegation in the USA led by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu convinced Amazon to give a stronger thrust to their data centre operations in Telangana.

Amazon already has a strong presence in Telangana - including their largest corporate building in the world in Hyderabad. Amazon launched their dedicated air cargo network ‘Amazon Air’ in Hyderabad in 2023.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has designated Hyderabad as a strategic region and three big data centres are already operational. They shared plans for further expanding their business, including new hyper scale data centres in Hyderabad which are critical for AI/ML enabled services.