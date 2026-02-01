Menu
Union Budget 2026 |Lacks policy vision, offers no solutions: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

In a post on X, he said there is no policy vision or political will, and this Budget offers no solutions and not even slogans to hide the absence of policy.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 10:13 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 10:13 IST
