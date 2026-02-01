Menu
Union Budget 2026: India hands Apple a win by letting foreign firms fund equipment for manufacturers

The rule change will apply until the 2030-31 tax year and only to ⁠factories set up in so-called customs-bonded areas - which are technically considered ⁠being outside India’s customs border.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 10:12 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 10:12 IST
Union BudgetNirmala SitharamanApplesmartphonesMinistry of Financeunion budget 2026

