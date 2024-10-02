Home
business

Anil Ambani's Reliance forays into Bhutan, to set up 1,270 MW projects

The partnership between Reliance Group and Druk Holding will focus on green energy generation, specifically solar and hydropower initiatives, while also exploring innovative green technologies.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 12:26 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 12:26 IST
