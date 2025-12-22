Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Assault on kid with special needs: School head, wife among four arrested

On Sunday morning, deputy superintendent of police Gajanana Sutar brought the suspects to the school premises, conducted mahazar and took the items used to assault the boy into their custody.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 23:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 23:31 IST
Karnataka NewsschoolArrestcrime against children

Follow us on :

Follow Us