<p class="bodytext">Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the statewide polio vaccination drive on Sunday, administering drops to children under five at his official residence. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said polio drops were completely safe and urged parents to get their kids vaccinated. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"These two drops are extremely important. Every child must get them without fail," he said. The door-to-door campaign is from Dec 22 to 24. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"The target is 62,40,114 children, achieving 100% coverage," said Rao. In the state, 33,258 booths, 1,030 mobile teams, 1,096 transit teams, 1,13,115 vaccination workers and 7,322 supervisors have been deployed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The government has also launched 'Nearby Vaccination Centre Karnataka' app for parents to locate nearest centre. In Bengaluru, commissioners of the 5 corporations inaugurated the drive in their respective jurisdictions. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Polio vaccination was carried out through booths set up in urban primary health centres, schools, Namma Clinics and anganwadi centres in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mobile teams have been deployed at bus stands, metro stations and other high-footfall locations. At vaccination centres in the city, many parents were pleased with the quick assisted service. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"We finished the process in just five minutes for our child," said Parvathi Arun of Nayandahalli. Kishan Sampath of Hosakerehalli praised the GBA website that helps locate nearest centre. </p>.<p class="bodytext">On Day One, 10,77,134 children were vaccinated under GBA limits, achieving 95% of the target.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The West Corporation recorded highest vaccinations, with 2,39,079 children under 5 years of age. </p>