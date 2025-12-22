Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka launches statewide polio vaccination drive, targets over 62 lakh children

Polio vaccination was carried out through booths set up in urban primary health centres, schools, Namma Clinics and anganwadi centres in the city.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 23:33 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahoral polio vaccine

Follow us on :

Follow Us