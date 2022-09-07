Apple Far Out Event live update: New iPhone 14, 14 Plus launched

  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 23:21 ist
In about a few minutes, Apple is all set to unveil a new line of hardware including iPhone 14, and 14 Pro with a new display design along with ultra-premium Watch Series 8 Pro, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen and more. We will be live updating the blog to get you the latest announcements in the programme.
  • 23:20

    Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus display features

  • 23:18

    Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen will be available for $249 from September 23 onwards

  • 23:16

    AirPods Pro 2nd Gen promises longer battery life

    AirPods Pro can offer six hours of battery life with a single charge. And, with the charging case, it can last for 30 hours, six hours more than the previous generation

  • 23:13

    Apple's new AirPods Pro feature new H2 silicon

  •  

  • 23:08

    Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 and go on sale later this month

  • 23:06

    Key features of Apple Watch Ultra series

  • 23:00

    Apple Watch Ultra will offer 36 hours of battery life and with optimised mode, can last up to 60 hours

  • 22:55

    Apple unveils all-weather Watch Ultra for outdoor junkies

  • 22:53

    Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen will be available from September 16

  • 22:53

    Key features of Watch SE 2nd Gen

  • 22:49

    Apple Watch Series 8 will be available from September 16 onwards in select international markets

  • 22:48

    Key Features of Apple Watch Series 8

  • 22:46

    Apple brings Low Battery Mode to Watch Series 4 and later models with watchOS 9

  • 22:43

    Apple Watch Series 8 come with car crash detection

  • 22:41

    Big new features coming in Watch Series 8 include temperature sensor and fertility stats

  • 22:38

    Apple unveils Watch Series 8

  • 22:30

    It's On! Apple 'Far out' Event goes live with CEO Tim Cook on screen

    Tim Cook confirms Apple will be unveiling new AirPods Pro, iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8 models today.

  • 22:03

    Apple to launch new iPhone 14, 14 Pro, Watch Series 8 and more

    Cupertino-based coming is expected to bring four new iPhone 14 series models along with three Watches and new generation AirPods Pro.

