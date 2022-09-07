Apple Far Out Event live update: New iPhone 14, 14 Plus launched

In about a few minutes, Apple is all set to unveil a new line of hardware including iPhone 14, and 14 Pro with a new display design along with ultra-premium Watch Series 8 Pro, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen and more. We will be live updating the blog to get you the latest announcements in the programme.
Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus display features
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen will be available for $249 from September 23 onwards
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen promises longer battery life
AirPods Pro can offer six hours of battery life with a single charge. And, with the charging case, it can last for 30 hours, six hours more than the previous generation
Apple's new AirPods Pro feature new H2 silicon
Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 and go on sale later this month
Key features of Apple Watch Ultra series
Apple Watch Ultra will offer 36 hours of battery life and with optimised mode, can last up to 60 hours
Apple unveils all-weather Watch Ultra for outdoor junkies
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen will be available from September 16
Key features of Watch SE 2nd Gen
Apple Watch Series 8 will be available from September 16 onwards in select international markets
Key Features of Apple Watch Series 8
Apple brings Low Battery Mode to Watch Series 4 and later models with watchOS 9
Apple Watch Series 8 come with car crash detection
Big new features coming in Watch Series 8 include temperature sensor and fertility stats
Apple unveils Watch Series 8
It's On! Apple 'Far out' Event goes live with CEO Tim Cook on screen
Tim Cook confirms Apple will be unveiling new AirPods Pro, iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8 models today.
Apple to launch new iPhone 14, 14 Pro, Watch Series 8 and more
Cupertino-based coming is expected to bring four new iPhone 14 series models along with three Watches and new generation AirPods Pro.
