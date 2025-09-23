Air India to launch operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport soon

<p>Mumbai: The Air India group on Tuesday announced its plans to commence commercial flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, starting from the airport’s first phase of operations.</p><p>The NMIA is expected to be commissioned by end September.</p>.Navi Mumbai Airport set to boost MMR air traffic to 15 crore passengers by 2032.<p>In the initial phase of the new airport’s operations, Air India group’s value carrier, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) from and to NMIA, connecting 15 Indian cities. The Air India group intends to scale up to 55 daily departures (110 ATMs) by mid-2026, including up to 5 daily international flights from NMIA.</p><p>By winter 2026, Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures (120 ATMs) from NMI, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.</p><p>Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “We look forward to commencing operations at NMIA as Mumbai joins the league of world cities with more than one airport. We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build NMIA not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country’s key global transit hubs for both – passengers and cargo – given its strategic geographical location. At the Air India group, we are proud to lead the charge in connecting the West to the East and beyond via India, and our expansion at NMIA will support India’s growth as a global aviation hub.”</p><p>Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., said: “This partnership will redefine Mumbai’s connectivity landscape and strengthen India’s twin-airport strategy, NMIA’s adoption of technology for enhancing efficiency and best in class experience for passengers will play a pivotal role in delivering seamless and superior passenger journeys for decades to come.”</p><p>Air India Express’ planned operations at NMIA will significantly boost connectivity to and from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to destinations across and outside India, while fostering seamless international transits through NMIA.</p>