Air India to launch operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport soon

In the initial phase, Air India Express, will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements from and to Navi Mumbai, connecting 15 Indian cities.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 08:40 IST
