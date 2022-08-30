Apple may bring AR/VR mixed reality headgear in 2023: Report

Last month, Apple released the company's third-quarter financial report. Though it managed to beat the market expectations, there was a slump in the speed of revenue growth.

Besides the supply constraints, iPhone, Apple's cash cow has become iterative over the last few years and consumers are keeping hold of their old iPhones longer than the usual two-year cycle.

Now, technology companies are looking at Virtual/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) headgears as the next big thing to drive their business. Even Apple, though, has not officially confirmed any work on AR-related gadgets, it has been discreetly developing and testing them for more than two years ago.

Bloomberg has got hold of the patent applications for trademarks-- 'Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’, and ‘Reality Processor’ submitted by companies linked to Apple.

However, it should be noted that Apple hasn't got the names yet. It has just applied for a trademark license in several countries including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, European Union, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and the US. It is under a verification process to validate if any other firms have already taken the aforementioned names.

Apple is considering reality as its operating system software for its mixed reality headgear. And, for silicon, it may call Reality Processor or maybe come up with short-form R-series- R1, R2, etc... similar to how Apple calls A-series and M-series silicons for iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

But, there are chances of Apple coming up with a different name for the hardware and the software.

As far as the specification is concerned, the first-generation model is said to feature a bulky design with a camera on the exterior side and a high-resolution inner display to stream content in front of the eyes.

At first, the headset will be able to stream immersive content and support virtual meetings. With the advancement of technology, every new iteration is said to gain more features.

Apple's AR headgear is expected to make its global debut and may cost anywhere between $1000 (approx. Rs 77,553) and $3000 (around Rs 2,32,657).

