Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

As Mother Dairy slashes prices for milk products amid GST rejig, will Amul & others follow suit?

Other dairy brands have also responded to the GST reduction, with Amul stating no change in the price of packaged pouch milk after September 22.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 12:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 12:29 IST
Business NewsNandiniAmulGSTMother Dairydairy products

Follow us on :

Follow Us