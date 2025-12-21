Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

In Kashmir’s remote, roadless villages, midwives still bring babies into the world

They remain lifelines in isolated hamlets, even as hospitals and modern deliveries reshape childbirth in the Valley
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 09:29 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirchild birth

Follow us on :

Follow Us