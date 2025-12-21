<p>New Delhi: A total of 97 flights were cancelled and over 200 delayed due to low visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.</p>.<p>An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.</p>.<p>According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 200 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 23 minutes for departures at the airport.</p>.<p>In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.</p>.AIIMS New Delhi RDA President Secures All India 2nd Rank.<p>DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.</p>.<p>Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog. </p>