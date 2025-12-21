Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi airport: 97 flights cancelled, over 200 services delayed due to fog

An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 09:21 IST
India NewsDelhiAirport

Follow us on :

Follow Us