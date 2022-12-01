Ashok Leyland sales up 39% to 14,561 units in November

Ashok Leyland sales up 39% to 14,561 units in November

The company had dispatched 10,480 units to its dealers in the same month last year

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 01 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 14:14 ist
The logo of Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland. Credit: Getty Images

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 39 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 14,561 units in November 2022.

The company had dispatched 10,480 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 46 per cent at 13,654 units, against 9,364 units in November 2021, it added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashok Leyland
Business News
Automobile

What's Brewing

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

 