<p>Bengaluru: The officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) has lodged a police complaint after receiving a bomb threat email warning of blasts using human suicide bomber and RDX IEDs at airport terminals.</p><p>According to the FIR, on Wednesday around 9.08 am, the NOC Unit of AAI received an email on its official ID, vobl.noc@aai.aero, from gaina_ramesh@outlook.com. The mail claimed that "Implement 1979 Nainar Das Police Union in Tamil Nadu: Human Suicide Blast Using 3 RDX IEDs in Your Airport Terminals and asked authorities to evacuate passengers by 1.35 pm before the demolition.</p>.Bengaluru: Bomb threat to Kendriya Vidyalaya turns out to be hoax.<p>Taking the threat seriously, security agencies immediately initiated verification and safety measures. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was constituted and a thorough inspection was carried out across the premises.</p><p>Police said the threat was aimed at creating panic and fear among the authorities. BIAL police have registered and efforts are on to trace the suspect. However, no inconvenience caused to the Airports service or travellers since it was a hoax threat, the police said.</p>