Ather Energy to set up third manufacturing plant in Maharashtra

Ather currently has two manufacturing facilities in Hosur in Tamil Nadu, one dedicated to battery production and the other for vehicle assembly. The current facilities will continue to produce battery packs and vehicles.

The new facility in Maharashtra allows Ather Energy to get closer to more markets in the country by reducing its logistics cost and hastening the delivery of its finished products to its customers.

“It is a more than Rs 2000 crore investment, generating employment of around 4000. This state-of-the-art plant will annually produce up to 1 million units of vehicles and battery packs both,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

"Since 2021, our facilities in Hosur have been serving as our national manufacturing hub, catering to the demand across the country. With the support of the Tamil Nadu government and a strong supplier base, the existing facilities remain crucial for Ather. With our expanding product portfolio and the increasing consumer demand for our scooters, we decided to strategically diversify our production capabilities to an additional location that will be closer to more markets in the country,” said Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO at Ather Energy.

According to Fadnavis, the move underscores Maharashtra’s supportive business environment and robust policies for electric vehicle manufacturing, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s industrial growth.

"Ather’s decision highlights Maharashtra’s pivotal role as a preferred destination for investments in automotive innovation. This investment and Ather’s selection of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a testament of the fact that this region in Marathwada will now lead Maharashtra’s growth story. With effective connectivity via the Samruddhi Expressway, investors are increasingly seeing the potential of this region. This significant investment will not only enhance Maharashtra’s role in the electric mobility revolution but also contribute to boosting employment opportunities across the state,” said Fadnavis.

As the demand for electric two-wheelers is increasing, Ather Energy has been focusing on increasing its production capacity, expanding its product portfolio, retail outlets, and charging infrastructure across the country. Ather currently has over 200 Experience Centres and over 1900 fast chargers, Ather Grids across India.