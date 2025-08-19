<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Dasara executive committee has decided to reduce the number of seats for spectators on the palace premises to watch the Jamboo Savari on the Vijayadashami day, the finale of the festivities. </p>.<p>The number will be down by 11,600 from last year, in the wake of the stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several injured near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, during the celebration of RCB’s victory in the IPL on June 4.</p>.<p>According to officials, considering the stampede, the Dasara high-power committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to reduce the number of seats to 48,000.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mysuru on September 1 to attend AIISH diamond jubilee celebrations .<p>Last year, 59,600 seats were arranged for people to watch the Jamboo Savari. In 2023, the number was 38,000.</p>.<p>Officials said there will be strict adherence to the ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ (SOP) formulated by the police department after the Bengaluru stampede. This year, Mysuru Dasara will be held from September 22 to October 2.</p>.<p>The entry to the palace to witness the procession is by passes. ‘Gold cards’ and tickets can also be purchased for the same. Sources said that at a recent meeting of the executive committee, chaired by district incharge Minister H C Mahadevappa, it was decided to arrange only 48,000 seats and to issue passes, tickets and cards accordingly.</p>.<p>The number of all types of passes, including VVIP and VIP, will be reduced, it is said.</p>