Auto industry needs to focus on customer service, after-sales, quality assurance: Nitin Gadkari

The minister further said, "As a distributor of automobiles, you play a pivotal role in the government mission of 'make in India' and contribute significantly to realising our vision of self reliant India." Stating that the government deeply values the role that FADA and its members play in driving the growth of the Indian economy, he said, "I want to assure you of the government support to auto retail sector in every possible way." Gadkari said the auto retail sector is a major pillar of India's economy, "contributing sustainably to our GDP, with annual revenue of around Rs 40,000 crore and contributing Rs 95,000 crore in various taxes and levies to both the central and the state governments".