Bengaluru office stock to climb to 330-340 million square feet by 2030

Remarkably, this uptick will see the development of new micro-markets for office location around the city. As has been reported, Bengaluru boasts the highest share in the country’s office space, having doubled its stock from 100 msf in 2013 to 223 msf in 2024. The total office space stock in India stands at about 880.7 msf as of last month. With an average annual absorption of 15-16 msf, the past few years, the city has been a front-runner on this count too.