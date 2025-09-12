BEML partners with DIAT to foster innovation in defence sector

<p>Bengaluru: BEML Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, and the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), a Deemed University under the Ministry of Defence, have entered into a strategic partnership to foster innovation and academic excellence in the Defence and Aerospace sectors.</p><p>The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged in the presence of Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director, BEML Ltd., and BHVS Narayana Murthy, Vice Chancellor, DIAT (DU). The MoU was formally signed by M G G Raju, Executive Director (HR), BEML Ltd., and Prof Sangeeta Kale, Dean – Sponsored Research, DIAT, in the august presence of senior leadership from both institutions, including Shailendra V Gade, Advisor, BEML, and Prof Suwarna Datar, Dean – Industry, Training & Placements, DIAT, the company said in a statement.</p>.HAL and DIAT forge partnership for advancing aerospace research.<p>This collaboration paves the way for advanced research in frontier technologies, academic programs leading to postgraduate and doctoral degrees, and the development of frameworks such as case studies, white papers, and study articles. It also envisions a deeper exchange of knowledge through capsule programs, industry immersions, internships for DIAT scholars at BEML, and doctoral enrolments sponsored by BEML. Together, the two institutions will explore cutting-edge domains such as robotics, quantum communication, aerospace systems, and next-generation defence and marine technologies, thereby building a strong ecosystem of research and innovation.</p><p>Commenting on the occasion, Roy said: “This collaboration represents a significant step in strengthening India’s self-reliance in Defence and Aerospace. By combining BEML’s industrial expertise with DIAT’s academic and research capabilities, we aim to create future-ready technologies and cultivate a knowledge ecosystem that fuels innovation for national security and global competitiveness.”</p><p>This MoU reflects the shared vision of BEML and DIAT to modernise India’s Defence and Aerospace sectors, accelerate indigenous development, and prepare for emerging challenges by nurturing talent, advancing research, and enabling technology-driven growth, he added.</p>