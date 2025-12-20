Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Turning promises into rights

Turning promises into rights

Karnataka is evaluating its guarantee schemes with evidence. Can stronger systemic support follow?
Roubitha David
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 23:11 IST
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 23:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KarnatakaOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us