Bengaluru startups pitch for investments in Singapore

London-based talent investor Entrepreneur First (EF) presented six Bengaluru startups to Asian investors here on Tuesday under its USD 30-million India-specific entrepreneur nurturing programme.

EF presented the six startups to about 300 investors including venture capitalists and angel investors.

“We are very excited about the quality of talent in India,” said Esha Tiwary, EF General Manager for India, as she led the six startups to pitch for investments in Singapore.

“We look forward to working with every company showcased today, and more, to create a new generation of deep tech giants,” said Matt Clifford, co-founder and CEO of EF.

Two more Bengaluru startups, nurtured under EF initiated programme to help commercialise young talents' innovative ideas, would pitch for investments in Singapore next week.

EF has planned an India-specific presentation in Bengaluru next month for its startups to pitch for investments.

Tiwary aims to have 100 young talented people build their ideas into startups this year and match them with the business world through the USD 30 million funding planned for three years and be a part of Startup Ecosystem in India.

Founded in 2011, EF expanded to Bengaluru in October 2018 as it aims to help develop 20 deep tech startups through collaborations with Indian institutions this year.

Tiwary appreciated the conducive environment being created by the Indian government with its startup supporting policies in the country.

EF has raised USD 115 million from global investors for its unique model of funding young talents from universities, putting them on a journey of entrepreneurship.

To date, EF has helped over 600 co-founders build over 120 companies in Asia.

The USD 115 million funds will allow EF to invest in more than 2,200 individuals across the globe over the next three years.

Applications to the next startup cohort, starting January 2020, for all EF Asia locations in Bengaluru, Hong Kong, and Singapore are currently ongoing and will close on the 30 November 2019.