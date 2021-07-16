Bharat Biotech partner seeks Covaxin approval in Canada

Bharat Biotech's partner Ocugen seeks approval for Covaxin in Canada

Health Canada will make a decision upon review of the evidence submitted that supports its safety, efficacy and quality

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 16 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 12:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ocugen Inc., Bharat Biotech's partner for USA and Canada for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has initiated a rolling submission to Health Canada for the jab, the US company said in a regulatory filing.

The move follows the release by Bharat Biotech of Phase 3 clinical trial results, which demonstrated efficacy and safety in nearly 25,800 adults, it said on Thursday.

Often referred to as a rolling review, this allows Health Canada to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

Ocugen initiated the rolling submission through its affiliate, Vaccigen, Ltd.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Health Canada will make a decision upon review of the evidence submitted that supports its safety, efficacy and quality.

The rolling submission process was recommended and accepted under the Minister of Health's Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to Covid-19 and transitioned to a new drug, Ocugen said.

"We thank Health Canada for their upcoming review of Covaxin and look forward to working with them so that we can offer the possibility of another safe and effective option to be used in their fight against Covid-19 and its Delta variant," Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ocugen said.

Covaxin was developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bharat Biotech
Canada
Covaxin
Coronavirus vaccine
US

What's Brewing

World Snake Day: Identifying Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

 