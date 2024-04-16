BharatPe elevates Nalin Negi as CEO

New Delhi: Fintech firm BharatPe on Tuesday said it has elevated its interim CEO and chief financial officer Nalin Negi as full-time chief executive officer.

Negi was given charge of interim CEO in January 2023 after then CEO Suhail Sameer stepped down from the post.

"We look forward to supporting Nalin Negi in his new role and are grateful for his tremendous contribution as the interim CEO. His extensive experience in the fintech industry and the growth witnessed for BharatPe under his leadership, makes him a natural choice to lead the company," BharatPe, Chairman of the board, Rajnish Kumar said.

Negi joined BharatPe in 2022, with over 28 years of experience in building and scaling businesses in the fintech and banking domains.