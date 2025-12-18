Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Can't keep him in this stage: Supreme Court to meet parents of man in coma for over 12 years

The man suffered head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 10:28 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcoma

Follow us on :

Follow Us