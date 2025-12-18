Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Woman doctor, whose hijab Nitish Kumar pulled, refuses to accept job offer

The woman doctor's brother told a section of the media that she was thoroughly disgusted and hugely embarrassed over the incident and may not join the Bihar Government job. Nusrat was scheduled to join the service on December 20.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 10:44 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us