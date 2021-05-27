Billionaire Mark Cuban invests in India's crypto startup Polygon

Indian blockchain technology firm Polygon is now backed by US-based billionaire Mark Cuban. However, the details of the investment are not known.

Polygon (Matic) is now on the list of companies in Cuban's portfolio. "Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development," a description read.

Cuban is a prolific crypto backer and owner of NBA's Dallas Mavericks. He is one of the investors on the reality TV show Shark Tanks. According to media reports, Cuban is integrating Polygon crypto into Lazy.com, a firm that deals with non-fungible tokens or the NFTs.

His net worth, according to Forbes, is over $4 billion.

"Getting investment from Mark Cuban is a big stepping stone for Polygon as it will attract more Tier I investors in the US towards Polygon ecosystem," Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, told The Economic Times.