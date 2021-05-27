Billionaire Mark Cuban backs Indian startup Polygon

Billionaire Mark Cuban invests in India's crypto startup Polygon

Cuban is a prolific crypto backer and owner of NBA's Dallas Mavericks

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 17:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian blockchain technology firm Polygon is now backed by US-based billionaire Mark Cuban. However, the details of the investment are not known. 

Polygon (Matic) is now on the list of companies in Cuban's portfolio. "Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development," a description read. 

Cuban is a prolific crypto backer and owner of NBA's Dallas Mavericks. He is one of the investors on the reality TV show Shark Tanks. According to media reports, Cuban is integrating Polygon crypto into Lazy.com, a firm that deals with non-fungible tokens or the NFTs. 

His net worth, according to Forbes, is over $4 billion. 

"Getting investment from Mark Cuban is a big stepping stone for Polygon as it will attract more Tier I investors in the US towards Polygon ecosystem," Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, told The Economic Times.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Etherium
Cryptocurrencies
Non Fungible token

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 